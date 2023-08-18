Harley Benton releases three new finishes for its popular CST-24 and CST-24T electric guitar ranges

By Rob Laing
Amber Stripes, Purple Burst and Vintage Sunburst added – plus left-handed CST-24T models

Harley Benton has added three new finishes to its popular CST electric guitar range with Amber Stripes, Purple Burst and Vintage Sunburst for the CST-24 and CST-24Tm and left-handed versions of the latter.

The CST-24 guitars have roasted Jatoba fretboards, 24 stainless steel frets, flamed maple finishes on arched tops and Meranti bodies with Meranti necks.

Pickups are a pair of Roswell HAF AlNiCo-5 humbuckers, with the option of coil splits. The standard CTS-24 features a DLX GTB wrapover bridge and the CTS-24T has a Wilkinson WVPC tremolo. 

The CTS-24 is available from £225 and the CTS-24T from £241

