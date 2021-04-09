Harley Benton releases AirBorne Pro £83 guitar wireless system / tuner pedal

Harley Benton has another addition to its AirBorne series following the AirBorne Go wireless amp. This time it's focussing on the guitar wireless systems market with the new AirBorne Pro; a wireless 5.8 GHz transmitter with pedal tuner/receiver.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The four-channel system looks like a serious proposition for live stage, rehearsal and even home use with the wireless connection is guaranteed up to 35 metres, easily covering almost any stage. The battery run time on the transmitter provides five hours – so more than enough to cover even the most extended of jazz odysseys. Recharge time is around 3.5 hours.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Quality is 24-bit and 48 KHz with overall latency at 5.6 ms. The receiver unit can even power effects pedals via its 9V output as well as being a guitar tuner pedal with a backlit LCD screen.

The AirBorne Pro is priced at €98 / £83 and is available now at Thomann.