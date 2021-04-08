Harley Benton has a new desktop modelling amp called the AirBorne Go – and you won't need a guitar cable

Harley Benton has surprised us with this one – a guitar amp called the AirBorne Go that it claims "disrupts the desktop amp category offering an unprecedented package at its eminently affordable price point."

Following on from last year's widely acclaimed Mighty 15TH valve combo, the Thomann brand is now setting its sights on the compact practice amp market with a serious proposition called the AirBorne Go.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Like the Boss Katana Air it offers Bluetooth connectivity with your guitar via an included transmitter alongside modelled amp and effects tones. It also includes Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode connectivity for using the new AirBorne Go tone editing app.

There's a rechargeable battery and mains supply included to further enhance the AirBorne Go's versatility. The included 2.4 GHz wireless transmitter (based on the brand's existing AirBorne wireless system) can also be recharged via the amp's USB port.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The amp feature a 3” speaker and it terms of amp models it isn't clearly going for quantity with what HB calls "detailed models of three classic amps as well as 12 digital effects."

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

So unlike popular desktop amps like the Positive Grid Spark and Yamaha THR it looks like bassists are out of luck here. But an onboard drum machine and metronome with nine patterns is an unusual feature in this market that will sweeten the deal for home practice electric guitar possibilities.

We're looking forward to trying this one out, and it's available to buy now for £120 (including VAT) / €138 over at Thomann.