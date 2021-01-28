Harley Benton kicks of its 2021 gear releases with the Block-300B bass amp

GEAR 2021: Bass amps are getting smaller, but they certainly aren't getting quieter. The 300-watt,1.55kg 200x200mm Harley Benton Block-300B is starting the year strong for the company's 2021 releases by packing a lot into its compact dimensions.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The portable bass head can supply the goods for your cab, headphones, mixer or interface to provide a portable solution for just £175 (inc VAT).

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

A five-band EQ, headphone-out, speaker and balanced DI output make this great home and away amp. There's pre and post lift/ground switches with high and low input switches for active and passive bass guitars.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The Harley Benton Block-300B is available now. For more info, head over to Thomann.