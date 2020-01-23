Harley Benton instrument brand launches new website

Fast rising instrument brand Harley Benton has relaunched its website harleybenton.com to make it easier for players to find out more about their impressively extensive range of affordable guitars, basses, amps, effects and accessories.

New search functions and extensive filter features now let players view guitars and basses matching their specific personal specifications.

“We’re thrilled to reach this crucial milestone in the journey of Harley Benton,” commented Lasse Thernøe, Head of R&D at Harley Benton.

“We created Harley Benton to offer musicians and guitar & bass lovers an enticing proposition based on quality and value, whatever your genre, whatever your style. And with its guitar finder feature, you do exactly that - quickly find your next guitar or bass.

"Rock, pop, jazz, acoustic, bluegrass, prog, vintage, fusion, offset… Whatever your favourite flavour, there’s an instrument waiting to be discovered on harleybenton.com that’s tailored to your taste.”

You can visit the redesigned site over at harleybenton.com and you can also check out the brand's impressive selection of demo and tuition videos over on its YouTube channel.