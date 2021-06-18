Harley Benton loses its head with 4 new Dullahan guitars

Harley Benton Dullahan models allow players to experience the unusual joys of a headless electric guitar for a more accessible price, and now it's expanding the choices with four new AT 24 and FT 24 models that showcase fresh finishes and hardware. Adding to an already impressive bang for buck scenario.

Plus – Harley Benton are giving away a prototype Dullahan!

There're a pair of new transparent and solid finishes with easier tuning and enhanced bridge accessibility being claimed too. The Dullahan-FT 24 Roasted models now come in Shell Pink and Daphne Blue while the Dullahan-AT 24 guitars come in in Purple Black Burst and Tiger Black (above).

All feature 24 stainless steel jumbo frets and Roswell HAF Alnico 5 humbuckers with light and ergonomic bodies.

The AT 24 models feature maple necks with ebony fretboard while the mahogany bodies have a flame maple veneer.

The Dullahan-FT 24s have an alder body with modern 'C''-shape bolt-on roasted flame maple neck and fretboard.

A five-way switch offers humbucker bridge, neck & bridge single coils, neck & bridge humbuckers, neck humbucker parallel and neck humbucker combinations.

Hardware is black with an Apollo mono bridge integrating the tuners.

All models include a gigbag and the Dullahan-FT 24 is £426 included UK VAT / €498. The Dullahan-AT 24 is £382 / €444.

Check the full ranges over at Thomann: Dullahan-FT 24 and Dullahan-AT 24

Win a prototype Dullahan guitar

To celebrate the launch of its new Dullahan-AT 24 and Dullahan-FT 24 Roasted models, Harley Benton is holding a special competition with a unique prize: one-of-a-kind prototype Dullahan guitar from its development workshop!

Guitarists are invited to head to the Harley Benton Instagram channel and use the filter (see QR Code) to place a Dullahan headless guitar into their collection. All that’s needed to enter the competition is to share and tag the story or reel.

Please note: This competition is organised and administered by Harley Benton and not MusicRadar.com