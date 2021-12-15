Harley Benton has guitar practice covered with two new digital modelling combos both priced under £100

Harley Benton has just spiced up the practice amp market, unveiling a pair of compact digital combos that offer onboard guitar amp and effects modelling for under £100.

The HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX modelling practice amps are rated at 40-watts and 20-watts respectively, and have a five amp models and five effects apiece.

All the main electric guitar tone food groups are represented here, with Clean, Crunch, Lead, OD1 and OD2 amp voicings. The HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX’s DSP engine presents a respectable complement of essential guitar effects, too, with reverb, delay, chorus, phaser and modulation all available at the touch of a button, and one with one adjustable parameter per effect.

That might not sound like a lot of control when compared to their pedalboard equivalents, but it will do the job for adding some variation to your practice sessions. And best of all, you can save these down to four programmable presets, making the HB-40MFX and HB-20MFX two highly configurable four-channel amplifiers.

The HB-40MFX has a single 10” speaker, while the HB-20MFX is an even more compact 8” affair. Both share a simple design layout, with front panels housing controls for Gain, Volume, Treble, Middle, Bass and FX plus Master, Volume, an onboard tuner with easy-to-read LEDs, and a range of connections.

There is a USB and 1/8” auxiliary input for playing backing tracks through the amp. Alternatively, pair your device with the amp via Bluetooth. And there is a headphones output for those late nights when you want to spend a few more hours perfecting Surfing With The Alien without waking up the neighbourhood. Both amps have a closed-back cabinets, with 4-ohm speaker outputs located on the rear.

This being Harley Benton, the prices for these combos are unbelievable. Available exclusively through Thomann, the HB-20MFX is priced £75, with the HB-40MFX priced £92. See Harley Benton for more details.