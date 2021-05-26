Harley Benton showcases its SC-Custom Plus EMG FR guitar with a stunning demo

Harley Benton's 'No Talking' demo videos are getting quite a rep for not only great tones, but tunes too – the new SC-Custom Plus EMG FR model's is no exception. Which is just as well as it's an electric guitar that's gained a lot of interest.

Taking the Thomann brand's hugely popular single cut design and adding EMG active pickups and a Floyd Rose 1000 for under £400 is a pretty compelling formula.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Played through a Maxon OD-808 overdrive pedal, TC Electronics Alter Ego X4 Delay pedal and Victory The Countess head, Michael Goldsmith's composition and playing in the video above certainly sells it well.

If you want more info on the model, check it out over at Thomann and another quality demo video below alongside the SC-550 Plus model (pictured above).