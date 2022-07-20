One of Harley Benton's best-value electric guitars now comes in two new finish options

We said it in our review of the Harley Benton SC-JR and we'll say it again here; single-pickup electric guitars are not the limitation some may think. They can encourage you to explore the scope of the tone and volume controls to make full use of their versatility, especially when a P-90 pickup enters the equation.

Like the aforementioned model, Harley Benton's DC-60 is a great way to start exploring a one-pickup guitar because… they're cheap! And now they're available in two new finishes.

A Heather Poly Metallica and Polar White now join the selection and the former is also available in a left-handed version (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

You get solid foundations for $167 / £168 / €198 here; a mahogany neck and body, 24.72" scale, amaranth fingerboard with beginner-friendly 9.5 radius, a WSC wrap around bridge that's great for resonance and slinky bends in our experience, and a single Roswell P-90D alnico 5 P-90 that impressed us with the SC-JR. Tuners are Wilkinson 15:1 ratio.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

A great beginner electric guitar, or an addition to any collection, the new DC-60 models are available now from Thomann here (opens in new tab).