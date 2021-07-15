Is one P-90 pickup all you need in a guitar? Harley Benton's new £200 DC-60 Junior says yes indeed!

We are open about our love for P-90 pickups – when voiced in the right combination they aren't just the perfect middle ground between single-coil cut and humbucker girth, the surprisingly versatile Les Paul Junior makes the case that one is all you need in an electric guitar when the tone and volume controls come into the equation.

Harley Benton's SC-Junior made a similar statement – and impressed us with its value in our review. Now its got the same concept in an SG-esque design and we're in similar bargain territory again.

Like the SC-Junior, a mahogany body, amaranth 12" radius fretboard, C-shape neck and Roswell P90D Alnico-5 Dog Ear pickup feature here. It ain't broke so no need to fix that recipe. Wilkinson 15:1 ratio tuners and WSC wraparound bridge also appear and the latter can make a huge difference for resonance and expressive bending in our experience.

And good news for southpaws too – both the Faded Cherry and Pelham Blue options here are available in left-handed models.

As usual with Harley Benton, the best news is the price. Wait for it…

£202.80 including VAT / €198.

They're on sale now over at Thomann.