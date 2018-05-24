Hands-on demo with Loopmasters Loopcloud 2.0

Simon Arblaster and Future Music Editor, Si Truss take a look at the latest version Loopmasters cloud sample library service, Loopcloud 2.0.

Featuring quite the overhaul from the previous iteration, 2.0 seriously speeds up your workflow.

Read more: Loopmasters Khords

All samples available on the service are now available to preview in their entirety. Better still, you also have the option to add effects to the preview within your DAW and import to your project with all the processing intact.

Purchasing options have been made far easier and Loopmasters will also be offering some great deals, including free points when you sign up and free content added weekly.