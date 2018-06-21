Hands-on demo: creative sound design with Reformer Pro

A one-of-a-kind tool for sound design, foley and music production, Krotos Audio's Reformer Pro can dynamically trigger new multisample collections in real time using any audio source or MIDI input - live or prerecorded.

Create dynamically-responsive sound effects, foley sounds and textural layers for movies, media and music production that go far beyond the limits of static sample playback.

In this Computer Music hands-on video, we'll explore every aspect of Reformer Pro's functionality, and show off the amazing things it can do.

Read the full review: Krotos Audio Reformer Pro