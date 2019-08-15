Hands-on demo: Can IK Multimedia's Uno Drum perform against its nearest rivals?

When IK Multimedia's Uno Drum landed at Superbooth this year, it was a nice surprise to see another analogue hardware instrument from the Italian firm.

After the impressing debut of the Uno Synth , can IK's sophomore effort stand in the same company, or is it a case of difficult second album?

Si Truss joins Simon Arblaster in the MusicRadar studio to check out how the drum machine stacks up against similar priced beat-makers and does the predominantly 'touch' interface work for this type of instrument?

The pair finish up proceedings with a bit of an IK-improv session*, featuring both the Uno Drum and Uno Synth.

*The eagle-eyed among you may notice a lack of MIDI syncing, which is what happens when you forget to bring in the 5-pin to 2.5mm TRS adapter things.