Hands-on demo: Can IK Multimedia's Uno Drum perform against its nearest rivals?

When IK Multimedia's Uno Drum landed at Superbooth this year, it was a nice surprise to see another analogue hardware instrument from the Italian firm.
After the impressing debut of the Uno Synth, can IK's sophomore effort stand in the same company, or is it a case of difficult second album?
Si Truss joins Simon Arblaster in the MusicRadar studio to check out how the drum machine stacks up against similar priced beat-makers and does the predominantly 'touch' interface work for this type of instrument?
The pair finish up proceedings with a bit of an IK-improv session*, featuring both the Uno Drum and Uno Synth.
*The eagle-eyed among you may notice a lack of MIDI syncing, which is what happens when you forget to bring in the 5-pin to 2.5mm TRS adapter things.