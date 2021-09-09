Haim show you their favourite vintage gear in a studio tour

Reverb recently visited HAIM's studio where they've created a mix of living room feel (the sisters created their debut album in their lounge at home), vintage gear and great sound.

Their setup includes the Altec-Lansing 604E studio monitor speakers from LA's Sound Factory studios that were reportedly used to mix Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World, 1960s Silvertone U-1 guitars ("one of the easiest guitars I've ever played", says Alana Haim) , a Linndrum inspired by the trio's love of Prince, Este Haim's 1973 Fender Precision Bass and 1970s Italian conga drums.