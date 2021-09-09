More

Haim show you their favourite vintage gear in a studio tour

By

Prince-inspired LinnDrum, vintage guitars and more

Reverb recently visited HAIM's studio where they've created a mix of living room feel (the sisters created their debut album in their lounge at home), vintage gear and great sound. 

Their setup includes the Altec-Lansing 604E studio monitor speakers from LA's Sound Factory studios that were reportedly used to mix Neil Young's Rockin' In The Free World, 1960s Silvertone U-1 guitars ("one of the easiest guitars I've ever played", says Alana Haim) ,  a Linndrum inspired by the trio's love of Prince, Este Haim's 1973 Fender Precision Bass and 1970s Italian conga drums. 

Music tech legend Roger Linn: “I rarely listen to anything with drum machines in it”

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before that I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. 