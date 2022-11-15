Top Nashville guitarist Guthrie Trapp just shared an essential lesson on 5 classic blues riffs to learn

When Guthrie Trapp is teaching, we listen. This is a player who recently had none other than his friend Mr Billy F Gibbons introduce one of his regular trio sets in Nashville, such is the respect this elite session guitarist deserves. And the great news is, Guthrie is happy to share his knowledge with other players – and he's just done a brilliant and free lesson on five classic blues riffs you can see below.

These aren't just lead lines but supportive evergreen licks for your repertoire – essential stuff for all players right here, played on a lovely '66 Tele Guthrie is borrowing from a friend.

As well as his excellent YouTube channel (opens in new tab) , Guthrie also offers private Zoom and Skype masterclasses you can find out more about here (opens in new tab). He also teaches an online Artist Works course in Electric Country Guitar here (opens in new tab).

And there's more recent Guthrie goodness here too if you're still in the mood to learn from a master…