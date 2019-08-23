GusGus's favourite music software

“You might call me old school – or even just old! – but I started making music in the late '80s when getting a DAW that could organise MIDI was a gift from heaven.

"Then, in the '90s, a DAW that could record audio was a miracle! Well, Pro 6 was my program, and it seemed ‘logical’ to move up to Logic in the early 2000s – it was basically the same interface.

"I have tried Live, but Logic feels simpler to me. I still use a lot of outboard synths and effects because that’s how I started. Moving to a one-screen experience is just not going to work for me... it’d be like going from a real relationship to a Skype one!

"My work is mostly MIDI and then audio recording with a lot of layering, infested with automation. Logic is perfect for me.”