Guns N' Roses Use Your Illusion touring line-up reunites to play Beatles and AC/DC covers

In the wake of Guns N' Roses' current tour lineup, a reunion of Slash with Gilby Clarke and Matt Sorum isn't something we thought we'd see, but here they are with a cast of unexpected guests for a lockdown cover of Beatles classic Come Together and an AC/DC classic too.

They were joined by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale on vocals and guitar, Mike Garson on piano, Ozzy Osbourne band member Rob 'Blasko' Nicholson on bass and 4 Non Blondes singer / celebrated songwriter Linda Perry on backing vocals.

Cheap Trick's Robin Zander then joined the all star band for a run through of AC/DC classic It's a Long Way To The Top.

Clarke and Sorum were part of the touring lineup for Guns' massive worldwide touring in support of 1991's Use Your Illusion I and II albums. While Sorum replaced Steven Adler to play on the album sessions (with the exception of Civil War on Use Your Illusion II that Adler had tracked before his departure), Clarke replaced rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin for live duties.

He went on to record covers album The Spaghetti Incident with the band in 1993.