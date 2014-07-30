Halestorm's Lzzy Hale picks 10 essential rock albums

Halestorm fans pining away for the follow-up to the band's Grammy-winning 2012 album, The Strange Case Of... will have to wait just a little longer. As guitarist and singer Lzzy Hale reports, the band is currently in the "pre-production" stages of their third record.

“Right now, we're trying to whittle down the songs we've got to try to figure out which ones we definitely should record," Hale says. "That can be one of the most challenging and frustrating parts of making an album, really. When you've got so much stuff that you're excited about, it's a little hard to let anything go. But we know that we don't want to make a double album, so we have to see what's going to fit and what won't."

As of this writing, Hale says that the group is in talks with noted country-rock producer Jay Joyce (Eric Church, Cage The Elephant) to man the board for the project. "Jay's became such a huge fan of the band," Hale says. "He came to see us live, and he’s got some crazy ideas about how to record us. In the best way possible, he’s a little cocky about what he wants to do. He’ll say, ‘I wanna be the first person to do this’ – whatever ‘this’ is. It's cool."

As for any new directions the band might take on the album, Hale says that "ideas about left turns and such usually occur to us while we're in there cutting. We tend to focus on that kind of thing when we're in the middle of things. But one thing we do want to do is the gap between what we do on record and what we’re like live – without making a live record." She laughs and then adds, "We just don’t want to overthink things or get too clever, and I’m definitely guilty on both counts in the past."

