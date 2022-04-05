Yousician’s AI-powered GuitarTuna Play app will finally help you nail the chords to your favourite songs

Yousician has launched an interactive mobile app that not only tunes your guitar but teaches you how to play it.

Packing some AI-driven processing power, GuitarTuna Play allows users to play along with thousands of songs, presenting the chords and lyrics as you play and allowing you to control the tempo.

For players of a certain vintage, GuitarTuna Play’s Smart Scroll feature will be particularly resonant; no more will the tab book fly off the music stand as you turn the page, frantically mashing buttons on the CD player before the inevitable return to the beginning of the song to start again.

No, with GuitarTuna Play, the app listens to your playing the chords display automatically as you go. Easy... Well, at least until you arrive at the big stretch of an add9 chord.

There is an abundance of songs to choose from, with the GuitarTuna Play platform host to thousands of tracks that have been transcribed by pro musicians. Handy, and not just for beginners. We all need a quick reference tool now and again, particularly when playing a wedding and you need a refresher on, err, Karma Police for the first dance song.

As for the guitar tuner, it is once more packed with over 100 tunings, and provides tuning support for 15 stringed instruments, so you can tune your bass guitar while you are at it.

If this is the direction of travel with AI augmenting the tools available to guitar players, these are exciting times, with the market for online guitar lessons growing ever more interactive and accessible.

Yousician’s GuitarTuna Play is available from Google and Apple. For more information, head over to Yousician.