Zakk Wylde goes to jail... again!

Zakk Wylde, the Black Label Society frontman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist, is off to jail. But fear not, he won't be in handcuffs - no, the six-string star will perform at the HMP Stocken Prison in Stretton, Leicestershire, England on Thursday, 22 July.



The event is part of an anti-violence and anti-bullying campaign. Wylde will play a solo show and then hold a Q&A session with about 60 inmates.

Wylde is certainly no stranger to gigs for the incarcerated: Last December, he played at a prison in Singapore and gave inmates advice on how to be better musicians. In addition, his very first show with Osbourne took place at the Wormwood Scrubs Prison in the London borough of Hammersmith and Fulham in 1987. Wylde's set at the Stocken facility will mark the 23rd anniversary of that performance.

In stark contrast, Wylde and Black Label Society will perform a special show to benefit St Jude Children's Hospital at the Roxy in West Hollywood, California on 10 August. The show will coincide with the band's new album release, Order Of The Black. (By the way, we've heard it, and it's killer!)

If that weren't enough, Wylde is holding a special contest for fans to create a video for the new Black Label Society single, Parade Of The Dead (check out the song below). Info on the St Jude's show and the video contest can be found on Black Label Society or Zakk Wylde websites.