Yamaha A-Series electro acoustic guitars: A1 and A3 details and spec

Yamaha a-series

One of the big acoustic guitar stories of NAMM 2011 was Yamaha's brand new A-Series electro launch. Following our video demo of an A3M model at the show, here we're taking a closer look at the full range…

Split into two Series - A3 and A1 - the former features solid mahogany or rosewood back and sides with Sitka Spruce tops, dreadnought and concert-size body styles with System63 SRT pickups and SRT preamps. The latter features the same body options but with System66 analog preamps and SRT pickups.

Read more: Yamaha CSF3M

Yamaha claims to have created the A-Series based on real players' feedback. So, accordingly, a lower action and a slimmer neck profile feature on each guitar.

At present there are a total of eight A3 and A1 models - scroll down for detailed specifications of each one and stay tuned for full, in-depth reviews…

A1R

Yamaha a1r

A1R spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Rosewood

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-118mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-66

A1M

Yamaha a1m

A1M spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-118mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-66

A3R

Yamaha a3r

A3R spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Solid Rosewood

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Ebony

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-118mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-63 SRT

A3M

Yamaha a3m

A3M spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Solid Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Ebony

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-118mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-63 SRT

AC1R

Yamaha ac1r

AC1R spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Rosewood

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-120mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-66

AC1M

Yamaha ac1m

AC1M spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Rosewood

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-120mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-66

AC3R

Yamaha ac3r

AC3R spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Solid Rosewood

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Ebony

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-120mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-63 SRT

AC3M

Yamaha ac3m

AC3M spec:

Top: Solid Sitka Spruce

Back and side: Solid Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany

Fingerboard: Ebony

Bridge: Ebony

Body depth: 100-120mm

Nut width: 43mm

String length: 650mm

Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome

Colour: Natural

Finish: Gloss

Preamp: System-63 SRT

You can check out Yamaha's dedicated A-Series section for more information.