Yamaha A-Series electro acoustic guitars: A1 and A3 details and spec

One of the big acoustic guitar stories of NAMM 2011 was Yamaha's brand new A-Series electro launch. Following our video demo of an A3M model at the show, here we're taking a closer look at the full range…
Split into two Series - A3 and A1 - the former features solid mahogany or rosewood back and sides with Sitka Spruce tops, dreadnought and concert-size body styles with System63 SRT pickups and SRT preamps. The latter features the same body options but with System66 analog preamps and SRT pickups.
Yamaha claims to have created the A-Series based on real players' feedback. So, accordingly, a lower action and a slimmer neck profile feature on each guitar.
At present there are a total of eight A3 and A1 models - scroll down for detailed specifications of each one and stay tuned for full, in-depth reviews…
A1R
A1R spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Rosewood
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-118mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-66
A1M
A1M spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Mahogany
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-118mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-66
A3R
A3R spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Solid Rosewood
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Ebony
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-118mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-63 SRT
A3M
A3M spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Solid Mahogany
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Ebony
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-118mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-63 SRT
AC1R
AC1R spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Rosewood
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-120mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-66
AC1M
AC1M spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Mahogany
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Rosewood
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-120mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-66
AC3R
AC3R spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Solid Rosewood
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Ebony
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-120mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-63 SRT
AC3M
AC3M spec:
Top: Solid Sitka Spruce
Back and side: Solid Mahogany
Neck: Mahogany
Fingerboard: Ebony
Bridge: Ebony
Body depth: 100-120mm
Nut width: 43mm
String length: 650mm
Tuning machine: Die-Cast Chrome
Colour: Natural
Finish: Gloss
Preamp: System-63 SRT
You can check out Yamaha's dedicated A-Series section for more information.