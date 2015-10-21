Wolfmother's Andrew Stockdale on the band's debut album: "I was old enough to know not to blow the opportunity"

Can you tell us a little more about the gear you were using back then?

“When we started I had this Chinese replica SG, Chris was playing a Rickenbacker and Myles was using an old 60s Gretsch kit. We had no idea all these instruments were like the classic combination for all the great bands.

“I then bought a 70s Standard SG, plus the green Russian Big Muff and I was using this Roland amp to begin with. After that, I bought a Moody, which is like an Australian copy of the Fender Bassman. The Moody blew up on the first show of our headline tour and the SG got smashed into about five pieces on my first flight to LA…”

So, what did you end up using on the album?

“Then I bought a '73 SG from Black Market Music in LA, which I used for the album, and luckily, I still have that one! And amp-wise, we used a lot on the debut: vintage Laneys, Hiwatts, Marshall Plexis, Oranges – 30-watt, 200-watt, I can’t even remember…

“There must have been about 10 amps ready to go at all times. The producer would just patch in different heads at different points, one for the verse, another for the chorus. You can probably recognise the Hiwatt feedback during Joker & The Thief. A lot of it was pure luck; I’d just play whatever was put in front of me!”

And it sounds like a lot of pedals were used, too…

“There wasn’t much in Australia apart from Boss pedals back then; I used to buy loads whenever we visited the States or the UK. So, we’d go to all the shops in LA and New York and that’s when I found the Electro-Harmonix Micro Synthesizer, which you can hear on Apple Tree...

“I have to give credit to [producer] Dave Sardy, because it was his gear and he knew exactly how to get the sounds. I asked him to make this album like the Mozart of guitar tones, everything always changing through different amps and pedals. That was the mission statement for the record and there was one table with about 50 pedals on it.

“We’d hook up the vintage Micro Synthesizers, back from when they used to be massive, like two squared feet, colourful pedals. We daisy-chained about three on some songs! We used a phaser on the intro for Joker; I think people should be able to pick that one up pretty easily.

“And as for the acoustic we used, it was an old 60s Gibson – you can hear it on Where Eagles Have Been. It sounds really hollow and small, with this cardboard box kinda tone. I think I bought it for 600 bucks in LA. That was my first shot at buying decent vintage guitars!”

Though Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath get mentioned a lot, it feels like there's a lot more than that going on stylistically, with influences ranging from Nick Drake to The Beatles…

“It’s nice to hear that for a change! On Vagabond, that fingerpicking style has a Nick Drake vibe, and songs like Forest Of Note carry an influence more like The Beatles. Trans Am were another influence on us. They played a pub round the corner from where we lived and that gig really influenced us to play heavier and really own that heavy prog style.

“There were also quirky 60s bands like Rocket Science, a small Aussie band, but you can hear their influence on Mind’s Eye. Any band we saw back then would have probably influenced in some way. We were listening to a lot of Syd Barrett during our early shows, just driving around with that and The Desert Sessions on the stereo.”