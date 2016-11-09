Win over £10k of Roland and Boss gear!

Roland and Boss have put together a colossal guitar gear bundle worth over £10k, and all you have to do to win is audition a Roland Blues Cube amp.

Entering is simple - head over to the Blues Cube Audition site and follow these instructions:

Read more: Supro 1313 Analog Delay

1. Take a pic of a Blues Cube

Visit your local music store, play a Blues Cube amp and take a picture - preferably including yourself in the shot

2. Upload to social media

Share the pic on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with these hashtags: #bluescubeaudition #bluescube

3. Enter your details at Blues Cube Audition

Complete the brief form on the page, upload your pic and tell Roland why you should win this awesome prize - the most original answer will win!

The prize bundle includes over £10,000/€12,000 worth of amps, pedals and accessories - head here for the full list.

Since the 2014 release of the Blues Cube amplifiers, Roland has been quietly changing the guitar world - turning traditional values on their head by producing a unique high-tech amplifier that delivers authentic vintage tone, feel and touch sensitivity comparable to the classic tube amplifier.

With the fast rise in number of cheap tube amps, guitar players are often all too happy to rely on the 40-year old mantra of 'tubes are best' - when, in fact, technology has come a long, long way since.

The head-turning tone and response of the Blues Cube amplifiers has garnered outpouring admiration from top-name artists such as Don Felder, Robben Ford, Eric Johnson, Kirk Fletcher and Jeff "Skunk" Baxter. These forward-thinking veterans realise the power and opportunity of combining old-world tone with cutting-edge technology.