Win guitar prizes worth over £10,000 with Rotosound

British string co Rotosound has announced it will give away thousands of prizes worth over £10,000 with promotional string packs as part of its Summer Blockbuster competition.

Top prizes include a Fender American Standard Stratocaster electric guitar, Fender American Standard Precision bass guitar, and a Faith Original FV Natural Series Venus Electro acoustic, as well as an Orange Crush Pro CR120C guitar amp and Ampeg BA210V2 bass amp.

Lucky winners could also nab Rotosound's critically acclaimed, Retro Vintage Fuzz pedals, T-shirts, guitar straps, string cleaners and Guitar Chord Finder/Tuners - what's more, every pack contains a free plectrum!

Each Summer Blockbuster string pack features a sticker, which conceals a code - enter it along with your details into the Rotosound website to be in with a chance of winning.

The Rotosound Summer Blockbuster runs from 1 August to 31 October 2015. Head over to Rotosound for more.