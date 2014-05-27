WIN! A world-class music business scholarship

We'd all love to make a living by playing the guitar, but without knowing how the music business works, it can seem like an impossible dream. Fortunately, thanks to the good people at the BCME (British Centre for Music and Enterprise) music school, we have a scholarship for its six-month Music Business course - worth £5,000 - to give away to one lucky TG reader.

To enter, head over to the BCME Total Guitar Scholarship page then fill in the online application form and write a covering letter of 500 words, explaining why you deserve the chance to study at BCME.



The closing date for entries is 30 November 2014, and you have a choice of January 2015 or October 2015 course start dates.

The British Centre for Music and Enterprise (BCME) offers a wealth of courses for aspiring musicians and music industry professionals, including music performance in drums, bass, guitar and vocals, plus music business, event management, event production, music technology and production.

Based in Leicester, the full-time Higher Education courses offer the opportunity to gain hands-on experience of performing, recording and mixing in the studio, as well as placements with venues, record labels and promoters, and optional performance tuition. You'll also learn how to think like an entrepreneur, how to make money from your music and how to achieve a long-lasting career in the process.

For more information, check out the BCME website.