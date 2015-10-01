WIN! A set of Fretlocks single-string capos

Since the launch of its online shop, Fretlocks single-string capos have completely sold out - but luckily for you, we've managed to get hold of 10 tester sets of six Fretlocks plus a #playimpossible T-shirt to give away.

Fretlocks stick onto your fretboard and two tiny blades 'fret' the string, offering up opportunities for new chord shapes and licks that would previously be impossible.

Fretlocks are available to preorder from the Fretlocks site.

