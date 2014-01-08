Win a Martin D-28!

Getting your hands on one of these beauties is as easy as visiting your nearest Martin dealer...

Fancy winning a Martin D-28? We thought so...

Westside, Martin's UK distributor, has teamed up with the people behind new Coen Brothers film Inside Llewyn Davis - a music-heavy movie about a week in the life of a folk singer in Greenwich Village circa 1961 - to give you the chance to do just that.

All you've got to do to enter is visit your nearest Martin dealer and ask to 'test drive' any Martin guitar. You'll then be entered into a draw to win. Easy!

Click here to find out where your local Martin dealer is. This competition is for UK folks only, we're afraid.

For more information visit the official Westside website.

