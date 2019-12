Yep, that's right: thanks to the good people at ESP and Spinefarm Records, we're offering one lucky winner the chance to have a guitar lesson with former Anthrax and current Volbeat axeman Rob Caggiano!

On top of that, the winner will nab a shred-ready LTD MH-100QM NT signed by Volbeat, plus a Volbeat goodie bag. And finally, you'll get two tickets to any show on Volbeat's forthcoming UK tour.

To enter, you must be able to attend one of Volbeat's UK tour dates in October.