Watch ‎Joel Stroetzel play acoustic guitar and discuss Killswitch Engage's legacy

Pioneering metallers Killswitch Engage continue to push the envelope 16 years on, as demonstrated by this year's Incarnate, and new Blu-ray release Beyond The Flames: Home Video Vol II details the band's dramatic journey.

In the exclusive short-but-sweet clip above, guitarist Joel Stroetzel sits down with an acoustic guitar before discussing playing music for a living and the band's legacy.

Beyond The Flames chronicles the return of original vocalist Jesse Leach, the band's early years and features live footage galore.

The release is out on 9 December via Roadrunner UK and available to preorder from Amazon.

