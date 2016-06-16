Adam D and Joel Stroetzel: how Killswitch Engage evolved to create Incarnate

It’s a testament to Killswitch’s creativity and desire to continually push themselves, given the success and adulation they’ve garnered since forming at the turn of the century.

After all, 2016 sees the band comfortable with their position in the metal hierarchy, firmly established and with a devoted following, but ultimately strong and settled as a unit following the unexpected departure of Howard Jones and return of original vocalist Jesse Leach for 2013’s Disarm The Descent.

You never want to rush a lyricist. If the lyrics aren’t heartfelt the listener can hear that

Indeed their calm circumstances meant there was no pressure to rush the writing process, so that when Jesse struggled to write lyrics for the music he was presented with, even Adam, who doubles as producer and has a lengthy CV that boasts guidance for everyone from A Day To Remember and Underoath to Parkway Drive and Unearth, was more than happy to give his restored friend the time he needed.

“Everyone was a little more comfortable after having Jesse back, and there were no crazy deadlines so we could take our time with it,” says Joel. “Jesse spent a lot of time writing and demoing things with Adam and I think it worked out better that they had that time to experiment. I know Jesse’s really proud of this one.”

“You never want to rush a lyricist. If the lyrics aren’t heartfelt the listener can hear that,” Adam explains. “If there was a time where he wasn’t feeling it I told him to take a break and come back to it. We had a few issues where we had to stop for a while where we had some tours in between. It came out a little bit later than expected, but he’s happy with it and that’s the most important thing. I think he did a great job.”