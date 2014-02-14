Killswitch Engage's 8 tips on mastering metalcore

"It's hard at first, but as you get the songs down it's a lot of fun."

Paradoxically, hard material can be the most enjoyable to play, which is extra motivation to keep your chops up!

Adam: "I always think it's all terrible, what I've written. It's like, 'What have I DONE!?' The new stuff's fun, though, and it's probably the most challenging stuff we've written."

Joel: "It's definitely more technical, compared to stuff we've done in the past. It's hard at first, but as you get the songs down it's a lot of fun. New Awakening is a tough riff to play!"

Adam: "New Awakening is a pain in the ass!"

Joel: "There's loads of tapping in the riff, so it's a pain in the butt. But that's a good thing. It's like, 'How come you wrote that riff?' And it's like [joking], 'Because it looks cool!' It doesn't sound very good - but it looks cool!"