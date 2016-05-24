Killswitch Engage's Justin Foley: my top 5 tips for drummers

Metalcore pioneers Killswitch Engage are back with album seven, Incarnate, and drummer Justin Foley reveals that the key to the record was freshening things up.

“We tried something different this time and went to a studio we hadn’t been to before,” he says. “We went to this studio in San Diego called Signature Sound.

“It was awesome, it had the best drum room I’ve ever been in. As soon as I set up and started playing it sounded amazing. This is the best drum sound we’ve ever had on a record. When something works really well you don’t need to change it but we thought we could get some better tones by going to this studio.”

Justin beams that his quest for killer tone was aided in no small part by his brand new Yamaha kit.

“I had a new Yamaha Maple Hybrid kit,” he says. “That’s the best sounding drum kit I’ve ever had. So there I was in the best drum room, with the best drum sound and the best drum kit. That’s pretty awesome.”

The other thing that is pretty awesome is Justin’s playing on Incarnate. Seven albums in he continues to hit his stride behind the kit, that much is evident from album opener Alone I Stand.

“The first track is one of the most challenging that I’ve had to play. For me it’s fast, for death metal guys they’d probably fall asleep playing it but for me it’s wicked fast! Strength In The Mind is really fun as well, it’s got a groove that I really enjoy playing.”

The record has certainly hit a chord with fans, jumping into the top ten in the UK and the US.

“We are all really stoked with how the record has done. We were anxious to get it out there. It’s always a nervous situation when you put something new out because you never know, this might be the record where nobody cares about you anymore. Thankfully people still seem to care.”

As Killswitch prepare to lay waste to the main stage at this year’s Download festival, we caught up with Justin and got his top five tips for drummers.