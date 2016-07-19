Watch Coldplay and Michael J Fox perform Back To The Future songs live

Marty McFly's rendition of Johnny B Goode in 1985 flick Back To The Future is unquestionably one of the greatest movie music moments of all time - and stadium-bothering Brit-rockers Coldplay clearly agree, as last night (18 July), they invited BTTF star Michael J Fox onstage to perform the Chuck Berry classic, as well as the Penguins' Earth Angel, also from the film.

A video projected onstage showed Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's son Moses requesting that his dad play something "both of our favourite movie, Back to the Future".

Martin duly obliged, starting with the Penguins' Earth Angel, with Fox - playing a Les Paul, rather than the Gibson ES-345 that he wields in the movie - joining him halfway through for a brief guitar solo before diving in to Johnny B Goode.

"That's our dream come true. Thank you, Michael," Martin said after the performance.

Fun fact: although Fox played guitar last night, he didn't play in the original movie; guitarist Paul Hanson recorded the actual parts, and trained Fox to sync along with the chords on camera.