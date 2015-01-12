Warren Huart's top 5 tips for producers

Whether he’s recording Aerosmith or producing a gang of young hopefuls, Warren Huart’s studio philosophy resembles the Hippocratic Oath promise to "do no harm." Or, as the celebrated producer, engineer and mixer puts it, "Don't screw things up."

Expanding on this notion, Huart says, “There are so many ways to mess up a record, and as a producer, I always felt that the biggest part of my job was to not screw it up. A band or artist might get one chance to make a record. Their career could be on the line with the recording you're helping them make, so you've got to take it as seriously as they are."

In addition to working with artists such as The Fray, James Blunt, Ace Frehley and Marc Broussard, among others, Huart also co-owns one of Hollywood's top-flight recording/rehearsal facilities, Swing House Studios, and is the sole owner-operator of Spitfire Studios in Laurel Canyon. Both rooms house drool-worthy collections of new and vintage gear, but Huart espouses a decidedly non-geek view of equipment.

“Toys are nice, but they're only there to serve the vision, not dominate it," he says. "There are a lot of producers who are essentially technicians. They know how to run Pro Tools, but they don’t have the kind of curiosity you need to work with artists. Artists are storytellers, and if you want to help them tell their stories, you need to be interested in every part of the process, with that end result in mind: ‘What are you trying to say? What do you want people to feel when they listen to this song?’ These are the things you should ask an artist."

Huart cites The Beatles' Rubber Soul and Revolver as his creative benchmarks. "Those are two records where everything was right," he raves. "You had brilliant songs married to brilliant production. And let's face it: All the incredible production tricks in the world won't matter if the songs aren't great. As a producer, you need to help coax the artist to come up with their best work. That'll make your job a lot easier."

And part of Huart's job requires him to give artists a long leash when the muse strikes. He recalls the mixing of Aerosmith's most recent album, Songs From Another Dimension: "Steven Tyler sat in with me during the mixes. He would pick out certain words in a song and say, ‘Turn that up.’ So I’d turn it up a little, and he’d say, ‘No, turn it up so it’s the loudest thing in the mix.’ I would say, ‘You’re crazy,’ but then I’d listen back, and sure enough, he’d be right." He laughs, then says, "You have to trust artists, even when you can’t see what they’re doing at the time. Time after time, they're on to something."

On the following pages, Huart runs down his top five tips for producers.