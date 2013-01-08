Studio Tour: Hollywood's Swing House Studios in pictures

Top left: Spectra Sonics Mic Preamp model MP 101H. “It’s modeled after the original console in the Record Plant.”

Top middle: BAE Mic Preamp. “That’s a very nice piece of equipment, because it’s a Neve mic preamp in a box. I took that into the live room to track the full band, which we did a lot on the record. Tom Hamilton would plug into this for his DI, and we’d send a line level cable back to tape from the room. That’s a pretty awesome way of doing things. To have a mic preamp right next to the player is pretty special.”

Top right: BAE 312 Mic Preamps. “These were Joe’s guitars – a SM 57 on an amp in the live room and a Royer 122V, also in the live room.”

Bottom left: Little Labs Analog Phase Alignment Tool. “There were plenty of times when I’d run a minimum of two microphones on a cab, and other times I ran two or three cabs on one guitar sound – two or three guitar amps with their own cabs in the live room. So when you have multiple mics on multiple amps at the same time, they’re not always moving air together. This allows you to adjust the phase on the amps and pull everything in.”

Bottom middle: Great River Preamps. “I had some fun with those. We used them for bass DIs. There wasn’t one bass sound, there wasn’t one guitar sound – we tried different things. On the day we took these pictures, we were using these preamps on the bass DI.”

Bottom right: “Great River Harrison EQs. “I used those for mixes on the rooms to scoop out some low-mids and do some high-mid boosting.”

Bottom extreme right: API Lunchbox. “That’s a little rack that you can put mix preamps into.”