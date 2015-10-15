Image 1 of 2 Both models with vibrato… Vintage unveils V6P and V6H electric guitars Image 2 of 2 Vintage unveils V6P and V6H electric guitars

Hot on the heels of the V7HTBB seven-string and rock-orientated V6M24 are the latest additions to Vintage's burgeoning electric guitar catalogue: the V6P and V6H.

The V6P is designed for HSS versatility, with Wilkinson-designed Alnico V WHS neck and middle single coils flanked by a WHHB bridge humbucker, while the V6H offers three WP90SK stacked P-90-style pickups for a more vintage flavour - the guitars are available in hardtail configurations or equipped with Wilkinson's WVC vibrato.

Elsewhere, both models feature alder bodies with book-matched flame maple veneer tops - Tobacco Burst for the V6P and Cherry Burst for the V6H - plus hard maple necks and rosewood fingerboards.

The V6H costs £249 (hardtail) or £269 (vibrato), while the V6H is £279 (hardtail) or £299 (vibrato), and available in November. Check out JHS for more.