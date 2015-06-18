Vintage Guitars unveils V6M24 electric guitar

Vintage V6M24
Although the company already has a well-stocked array of value-for-money guitars, Vintage is sharpening its focus on modern rock and metal players with the new V6M24.
With a design that mirrors hot-rodded 80s double-cuts, the V6M24 boasts an alder body, paired with bolt-on maple neck, as well as a 24-fret, 25.5" scale maple fingerboard and snazzy reversed headstock.
Elsewhere, the guitar is rammed with parts from designer Trev Wilkinson: E-Z-Lok machineheads, a VS50IIK vibrato and, crucially, a pair of Double Coil humbuckers.
The V6M24 will be available at the end of June for £249, in Daytona Yellow, Laguna Blue and Ventura Green finishes. For more info, head over to JHS.