Vintage Guitars unveils V6M24 electric guitar

Image 1 of 3 Vintage V6M24 - Daytona Yellow Vintage V6M24 Image 2 of 3 Vintage V6M24 - Laguna Blue Vintage V6M24 Image 3 of 3 Vintage V6M24 - Ventura Green Vintage V6M24

Although the company already has a well-stocked array of value-for-money guitars, Vintage is sharpening its focus on modern rock and metal players with the new V6M24.

With a design that mirrors hot-rodded 80s double-cuts, the V6M24 boasts an alder body, paired with bolt-on maple neck, as well as a 24-fret, 25.5" scale maple fingerboard and snazzy reversed headstock.

Elsewhere, the guitar is rammed with parts from designer Trev Wilkinson: E-Z-Lok machineheads, a VS50IIK vibrato and, crucially, a pair of Double Coil humbuckers.

The V6M24 will be available at the end of June for £249, in Daytona Yellow, Laguna Blue and Ventura Green finishes. For more info, head over to JHS.