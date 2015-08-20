Vintage announces V7HTBB seven-string electric guitar

With a catalogue that encompasses just about every guitar shape and style, you might be surprised to hear that Vintage has just unveiled its first seven-string electric: the V7HTBB.

Pairing an Eastern poplar body with a maple triple-laminate neck, rosewood fingerboard and 648mm (25.5") scale length, the V7HTBB promises reliable tuning and increased sustain owing to a Wilkinson tune-o-matic bridge.

Pickup-wise, two Wilkinson PHS7 humbuckers deliver the tones, and promise serious output for "every doom-laden riff, pinched harmonic and everything in between".

The Vintage V7HTBB is available now for £229. Head over to JHS for more.