VIDEO: Watch the trailer for Dave Grohl's Sound City documentary

Back in October, Dave Grohl announced that he was putting the Foo Fighters on hold. But anybody who thinks he's merely kicking back in the Caribbean can think again: For the past few months, the man of many hats has been putting the finishing touches on his feature-length directorial debut, a documentary on LA's famed Sound City Studios.

By all accounts, Sound City, which closed last year, wasn't much to look at, but it had a phenomenal custom-built Neve 8028 recording console (which Grohl bought for his own studio). Before it shuttered, the facility was a second home to artists such as Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Cheap Trick, Guns N' Roses, Fear, Rage Against the Machine, Slipknot, Nine Inch Nails and Metallica, among others.

Grohl first stepped into Sound City in 1991, when Nirvana recorded their major-label debut Nevermind there with producer Butch Vig.

Sound City will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Grohl will be on hand with select artists featured in the pic. "As a first time director, I am humbled to be able to share my passion for songwriting and storytelling with this incredible cast of legendary musicians, as seen through the extraordinary story of America's greatest unsung recording studio, Sound City," Grohl said. "Being included in this group of artists is a true honor, and the Sundance Film Festival is the perfect place to premiere a film about craft, integrity and passion for art. I am over the moon!"