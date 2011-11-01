VIDEO: Watch an exclusive clip from Rush's new live DVD

This month world-conquering Canadian power-trio Rush release a series of new live sets, recorded on their recent Time Machine world tour.

Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland will be available on DVD, Blu-Ray and double-CD, featuring full recordings of the band's much-acclaimed world tour. The tour marked the 30th anniversary of the Rush's classic album Moving Pictures, and Rush performed the record in its entirety as the centre piece of each show.

In addition to the CD and DVD, the band will be releasing Moving Pictures Live on vinyl.

The DVD features the band performing their classic track Working Man.

Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland arrives on DVD and Blu-Ray via Eagle Vision, and 2CD set via Roadrunner Records on November 7, while the Moving Pictures vinyl set will be released by Roadrunner on November 14.

