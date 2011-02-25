VIDEO: The Strokes in the studio making new album Angles

Hardcore studio equipment enthusiasts should probably look away now because this video, called Making Of Angles: EP1, is much more about band members smoking and goofing around, than an educational gear trip.

Still, fans of the band eager for another taste of the upcoming Angles LP (following first single Under Cover Of Darkness) can catch the odd riff, bassline or vocal. And hear frontman Julian Casablancas declare: "psychedelic organ needs to go on that verse."

Angles, The Strokes' fourth studio album, drops 21 March 2011.