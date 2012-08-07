VIDEO: Lynyrd Skynyrd on new song Something To Live For

Lynyrd Skynyrd's 13th album, Last Of A Dying Breed, draws ever nearer and in the video above the band talk about the political inspiration behind one of their favourite new songs, Something To Live For.

In the past Lynyrd Skynyrd's unique brand of Southern protest song led to hits like Sweet Home Alabama and it seems that now the changing economic fortunes of the US in the past few years has played a part in the new album writing sessions.

