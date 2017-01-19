Video demo: Laney's Tony Iommi LA100BL amp and TI-Boost pedal

Of all the guitarists who have played through Laney amps, Black Sabbath riff lord Tony Iommi is surely the most iconic - and now, just in time for the band's final gigs, Laney has issued recreations of the guitar legend's original amp and treble booster rig, as used on the first Black Sabbath album.

In the demo video above, the LA100BL head and LA412 cabisput through its paces, as is Laney's own version of Tony's original Rangemaster treble booster, the TI-Boost.

For all the info on the LA100BL and TI-Boost, head over to our full news story.