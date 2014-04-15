Victory launches Silverback Rob Chapman and The Countess
Victory launches Silverback Rob Chapman and The Countess
British amplifier builder Victory has announced two new models, the Silverback Rob Chapman Signature head and the V30 The Countess 'lunchbox' head.
Dorje frontman and YouTube guitar hero Chappers worked alongside Victory to design the Silverback, a two-channel, all-valve, 50-watt head (switchable to 15 watts) which also features a couple of Chapman innovations in the form of a 'knob guard' designed to protect controls and a flip-up top grille that allows for quick access to valves.
The Silverback is shipping now with an SRP of £1899.
Check out Chappers showing off his new signature in the video below:
V30 The Countess
Victory has also announced the V30 The Countess, a 30-watt 'lunchbox' head that is the most affordable amp the Brit brand has brought to market yet, with an SRP of £799.
Featuring two channels, the all-valve V30 is switchable between 30, 15, 9 and 2 watts, and was developed alongside Guthrie Govan as his 'flying amp'.
Check out the video demo for The Countess below:


Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: knobguard
V30 The Countess
Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: boosts
V30 The Countess
Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: switchable power
V30 The Countess
Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: control panel
V30 The Countess

Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: reverse
V30 The Countess
Victory Silverback Rob Chapman: front
V30 The Countess

Victory Countess V30: high/low switch
V30 The Countess
Victory Countess V30: controls
V30 The Countess
Victory Countess V30: control panel
V30 The Countess
Victory Countess V30: reverse
V30 The Countess

Victory Countess V30: front
V30 The Countess
