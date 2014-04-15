Victory launches Silverback Rob Chapman and The Countess

Chappers bags a signature and Victory launches its most affordable amp yet.

British amplifier builder Victory has announced two new models, the Silverback Rob Chapman Signature head and the V30 The Countess 'lunchbox' head.

Dorje frontman and YouTube guitar hero Chappers worked alongside Victory to design the Silverback, a two-channel, all-valve, 50-watt head (switchable to 15 watts) which also features a couple of Chapman innovations in the form of a 'knob guard' designed to protect controls and a flip-up top grille that allows for quick access to valves.

The Silverback is shipping now with an SRP of £1899.

Check out Chappers showing off his new signature in the video below:

V30 The Countess

Victory has also announced the V30 The Countess, a 30-watt 'lunchbox' head that is the most affordable amp the Brit brand has brought to market yet, with an SRP of £799.

Featuring two channels, the all-valve V30 is switchable between 30, 15, 9 and 2 watts, and was developed alongside Guthrie Govan as his 'flying amp'.

Check out the video demo for The Countess below:

Click through our gallery for pictures and full specs of the two new Victory amps.

For more information visit the official Victory website.