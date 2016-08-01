Vick Audio announces Hypocenter Delay guitar effects pedal

Top US stompbox builder Mike Vickery has announced the latest addition to the Vick Audio catalogue: the Hypocenter Delay delay pedal.

Built around the ever-popular PT2399, a digital chip that emulates analogue delays, the Hypocenter offers delay times from 23ms up to 450ms, with low noise and the potential for infinite repeats.

Four controls - volume, delay, mix and repeats - adjust the sounds, while standard 3PDT true bypass and 9V power supply operation are also onboard.

The Hypocenter Delay is available now for $139 from Vick Audio.