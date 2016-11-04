Under the microscope: Ronnie Lane's Zemaitis resonator

Here, Lane and Marriott formed a strong songwriting partnership, authoring the massive hits Itchycoo Park, Lazy Sunday and Tin Soldier together.

But by the end of the 1960s, Marriott had left the band to form Humble Pie and the Small Faces had morphed into the Faces, with Rod Stewart as their charismatic, football-mad frontman.

Around this time, when the Faces were riding high in the charts and the legendary album A Nod’s As Good As A Wink… To A Blind Horse had been unleashed on an unsuspecting public, Ronnie commissioned this guitar from Tony Zemaitis.

He already had a number of Tony’s instruments, including the bass he used at the time, but the Resonator ‘Z’ was something completely different.