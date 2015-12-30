Under the microscope: Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells 1966 Fender Telecaster

Mike Oldfield’s Tubular Bells is one of the biggest-selling albums of all time, rumoured to have sold in excess of 17 million copies worldwide - and the only electric guitar that features on the album is this 1966 Fender Telecaster

Tubular Bells took up semi-permanent residence in the album charts, staying there for a record-breaking 279 weeks

The making of Tubular Bells is the stuff of legend. Originally released in May 1973, it saw 19-year-old Mike Oldfield playing most of the instruments himself, painstakingly overdubbed one by one, a process that was seen at the time as being wholly unique.

Expertly timed to coincide with the launch of Richard Branson’s Virgin Records label - Tubular Bells carries the catalogue number V2001 - the album initially enjoyed a slow-burn word of mouth success, but the public’s attention was further drawn to the album through the use of the piece’s opening piano sequence in William Friedkin’s film The Exorcist, which had its debut a few months after the album release.

Tubular Bells then took up semi-permanent residence in the album charts, staying there for a record-breaking 279 weeks.

Read more: Fender American Acoustasonic Telecaster