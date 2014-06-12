Umphrey's McGee release studio video

Check out Umphrey's McGee honing their chops in the studio ahead of their forthcoming UK dates.

Umphrey's McGee's seventh album Similar Skin is out now, on the band's own newly-formed independent label Nothing Too Fancy Music.

The band are heading to the UK soon, and can be caught live on the following dates:

Thurs 19th June 2014 Brooklyn Bowl, O2 London

Fri 20th June Brooklyn Bowl, O2 London

Sat 21st June Brooklyn Bowl, O2 London

Tickets are priced £30 (subject to booking fee) and available from http://london.brooklynbowl.com/

Doors are 7.30pm. Support to be announced

VIP Packages including exclusive merchandise, VIP bowling lanes, and an open air tour with members of the band are also available.

