Uli Jon Roth: my top 5 tips for guitarists

In April 1978, Germany’s Scorpions walked into Nakano Sun Plaza and made rock ’n’ roll history.

Initially released months later exclusively to Japan before finally making its way to American record stores the following year, their first live album - entitled Tokyo Tapes - was an absolute tour-de-force of heavy hitting hard rock.

Lead guitarist Uli Jon Roth, who also sang on a handful of the songs, stunned the world with choice notes and buckets of feel… in many ways, it was the release that cemented his place among the true greats.

Uli Jon Roth returned to the venue, not for the first time but very well perhaps the last, in February 2015 - and his visit was documented for new release Tokyo Tapes Revisited, delving deep inside his five-year stretch in one of the most successful German bands of all time.

“It was a really special day for all of us,” remembers the guitarist.

“Though it wasn’t the first time I’d been back to the Plaza, I believe it will be the last time because I’ve been told the venue will be demolished for the Olympic Games. That was almost the starting point for this; I thought it would be good to do a farewell concert for the venue, because I felt Tokyo Tapes were my most important shows. The hall still has a beautiful sound that’s identical to how it used to be.

“As you can imagine, it’s a bit nostalgic for me! I didn’t have much time on the day because we were filming for Japanese television, but all in all, it was a very exciting day and show, and I’m glad it’s been captured.”

Having been using his own self-designed custom Sky guitars since the '80s - fitted with up to an extra octave of frets - there was no question what axe he’d be playing on the night. As it turns out, he stuck to just one single instrument for an overwhelming majority of set.

Technically, my top frets are spaced a whole tone apart, so most people would count those as two. I have that spacing to get a real singing tone high up there in the stratospheric regions

“Apart from a classical Godin nylon seven-string in the middle of the set for some improvisation, I just used one of my favourites for the whole show,” he reveals.

“I’m not sure how many frets it has; they’re all a bit different… maybe 35 or 36 or something like that. I don’t think in terms of frets; I think in terms of pitch. Technically, my top frets are spaced a whole tone apart, so most people would count those as two. I have that spacing to get a real singing tone high up there in the stratospheric regions. The original ones struggled to get a good sound with semitone steps, which made good tone harder due to lack of space for the fingers.”

Behind him were three full stacks of Blackstar cabs fed by two Blackstar 100-watt Artisan hand-wired heads and the original Marshall Super Lead Tremolo used on all the Scorpions albums.

“I don’t really look for new gear, not at all,” offers the guitarist. “I usually get a lot of pedals to try out at trade shows, but on stage I tend to use a small selection of my favourites. I wouldn’t even call myself a pedal freak…”

Here he gives us five tips to musical godliness, or as he prefers to call it, the five common diseases of guitar playing…

Tokyo Tapes Revisited is out on 16 December via UDR Music.