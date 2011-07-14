Two unreleased White Stripes tracks from 1997 surface online

Image 1 of 4
Two previously unreleased White Stripes tracks - covers of Love's Signed DC and Otis Redding's I've Been Loving You Too Long - have surfaced online, and can be streamed below.
The now defunct duo recorded both songs way back in 1997 before the release of their first single - hence why they sound so fresh.
The tracks where recently dispatched on a 7" to subscribers of Jack White's Third Man Records' Vault series.