Two unreleased White Stripes tracks from 1997 surface online

Image 1 of 4 At the KROQ Weenie Roast 2003 (Image credit: Branimir Kvartuc/ZUMA/Corbis) The White Stripes Image 2 of 4 At the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, 2007 (Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis) The White Stripes Image 3 of 4 At Los Angeles Radio Station KROQ concert, 2005 (Image credit: Jody Cortes/Corbis) The White Stripes Image 4 of 4 At the abandoned Tennessee State Prison in Nashville, 2007 (Image credit: Phil Mucci/Retna Ltd./Corbis) The White Stripes

Two previously unreleased White Stripes tracks - covers of Love's Signed DC and Otis Redding's I've Been Loving You Too Long - have surfaced online, and can be streamed below.

The now defunct duo recorded both songs way back in 1997 before the release of their first single - hence why they sound so fresh.

The tracks where recently dispatched on a 7" to subscribers of Jack White's Third Man Records' Vault series.

Listen: The White Stripes - I've Been Loving You Too Long (Otis Redding cover)

Listen: The White Stripes - Signed DC (Love cover)